Chanda Richardson
The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Clay’s House, located at 500 Frank Street in West Jefferson, received a final score of 12 on its recent inspection. The residential care establishment received a four-point demerit for having buildup in utensil drawers, mildewed straws and unclean utensils, a two-point demerit for improper stocking of hand soap in bathrooms, a two-point demerit for not keeping medications in a locked area, a two-point demerit for having dust and debris present on floors in bathrooms and underneath furniture, a one-point demerit for having dust present on ceilings and a one-point demerit for not keeping windows and fixtures in good repair. Clay’s House received a 10 and a 14 on its previous two inspections.
Generations Ashe Assisted Living Kitchen, located at 182 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The industrial food service received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. Generations Ashe Assisted Living Kitchen received a 99 and a 99.50 on its previous two inspections.
Hardee’s of Jefferson, located at 799 E Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper disposal of garbage and refuse. Hardee’s of Jefferson received a 98.50 on its previous inspection.
Mountain Aire Seafood and Steaks, located at 9930 NC Highway 16 South in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a one-point demerit for having mouse droppings in dry storage area, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Mountain Aire Seafood and Steaks received a 94 and a 92 on its previous two inspections.
Pizza Hut, located at 146 North View Drive in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for not keeping food-contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized properly, a one-point demerit for leaving back door left ajar, presenting the possibility of insects and rodents entering the premises, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces cleaned properly, a half-point demerit for improper construction, supply and cleanliness of toilet facilities, a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements in designated areas of use. Pizza Hut received a 95 and a 95.50 on its previous two inspections.
The Ark, located at 342 Long Street in Jefferson, received a final score of 5 on its recent inspection. The residential care establishment received a two-point demerit for having an out-of order refrigerator, a two-point demerit for improper storage use on floors in bedrooms, bedroom closets and other closets throughout the facility and a one-point demerit for not keeping floors in good repair and cleaned properly. The Ark received an 8 and a 6 on its previous two inspections.
The Lighthouse, located at 120 Ashe Street in Jefferson, received a final score of 7 on its recent inspection. The residential care facility received a two-point demerit for having chipped paint on front oven knob panel and not sanding shelves in kitchen, a two-point demerit for improper supply of paper towels in handicap restroom, a two-point demerit for having stains on dining room chairs, missing knobs on chest of drawers and damage present on furniture throughout the premises and a one-point demerit for having dust, debris and cobwebs in bedrooms. The Lighthouse received a 6 and an 8 on its previous two inspections.
