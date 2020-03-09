The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants are inspected four times per year, based on risk frequency.
Feb. 27
Oshu House, located at 920 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Oshu House received a 97 in its previous inspection.
March 2
Copper Mine Grill, located at 7157 N.C. 88 East in Laurel Springs, received an "A" grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink and food locations, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and labeled toxic substances and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Copper Mine Grill received a 95 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
March 3
Winner's Circle, located at 825 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. Winner's Circle received a 93.5 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
March 4
Ashe Memorial Hospital Cafeteria, located at 200 Hospital Avenue in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperature. Ashe Memorial Hospital Cafeteria received a 97 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
