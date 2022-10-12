The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Ashe County Cheese Food Truck, located at 106 E Main Street in West Jefferson, received a final score of 97.50 on its recent inspection. The mobile food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-point demerit for improper identification, storage and use of toxic substances. Ashe County Cheese Food Truck received a 98.50 and a 99 on its previous two inspections.
Copper Mine Grill, located at 7157 NC Highway 88 East in Laurel Springs, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control and a half-point demerit for improper storage and use of single-use and single-service articles. Copper Mine Grill received a 98 and a 96.50 on its previous two inspections.
High Country Seafood, located at 215 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper procedures and records in regards to not labeling food with discard times, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control, a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and use of ware washing facilities and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. High Country Seafood received a 98 and a 97.50 on its previous two inspections.
Liar’s Bench, located at 144 S Big Horse Creek Road in Lansing, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96 on its first inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-point demerit for leaving front door open for air flow, possibly allowing insects and rodents on site.
Margate Health and Rehabilitation Center, located at 540 Waugh Street in Jefferson, received a final score of 96.50 on its recent inspection. The nursing home received a one-point demerit for having worn tiles, detached coving, rust and peeling finish, a one-point demerit for improper repair of facilities conveniently located in regards to broken shower seats and uncleaned shower curtains, a one-point demerit for not keeping ice protected, dispensed and equipment in good repair and a half-point demerit for improper storage and cleanliness of patient contact items. Margate Health and Rehabilitation Center received a 96.50 and a 95 on its previous two inspections.
The Tavern, located at 203 East First Street in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improper storage of in-use utensils. The Tavern received a 97 and a 96.50 on its previous two inspections.
Walmart Deli, located at 1489 Mount Jefferson Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a one-point demerit for improper supply and accessibility of hand washing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Walmart Deli received a 97 and a 98.50 on its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.