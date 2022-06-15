The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Ashe Memorial Hospital Cafeteria, located at 200 Hospital Avenue in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used and adequate equipment for temperature control, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and/or use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements in designated areas of use. Ashe Memorial Hospital Cafeteria received a 98.50 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
Highlander Motel, located at 891 NC Highway 16 South in Jefferson received an “A” grade and a final score of 98 on its recent inspection. The lodge received a two-point demerit for improper cleaning and repair of furnishings, such as chipping, rough coating and lint. Highlander Motel received a 98 on its previous two inspections.
Miller’s Country Store, located at 2144 NC Highway 88 in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for not having a thermometer in the establishment and a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness.
Nations Inn, located at 107 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.50 on its recent inspection. The lodge received a half-point demerit for not keeping cooking surfaces of equipment and non-food contact surfaces cleaned, a half-point demerit for improper storage and use of single-use and single-service articles, a two-point demerit for having damaged, worn or scuffed furniture present in all inspected rooms, a two-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for using unapproved pesticides. Nations Inn received a 93 on its previous two inspections.
Village Inn Pizza, located at 432 East 2nd Street in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for not keeping food-contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, equipment and linens, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and/or use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Village Inn Pizza received a 94 and a 93 on its previous two inspections.
Walmart Deli 3289, located at 1489 Mount Jefferson Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces cleaned properly and a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Walmart Deli 3289 received a 98.50 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
