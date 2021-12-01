The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Nov. 22
Copper Mine Grill, located at 7157 NC Highway 88 East in Laurel Springs, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper consumer advisory provided for raw/uncooked foods, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods and inadequate equipment for temperature control, a one-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a one-point demerit for improper storage for in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment, food and non-food contract surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance of installed physical facilities. Copper Mine Grill received a 96 and a 95 on its previous two inspections.
Mountain View School Cafeteria, located at 2789 Highway 16 & 221 North in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5 on its recent inspection. The public school lunch area received a half-point demerit for equipment, food and non-food contact surfaces improperly approved, cleaned, designed, constructed and used. Mountain View School Cafeteria received a score of 98.5 on its previous two inspections.
Nov. 23
The Tavern, located at 203 East First Street in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for toxic substances improperly identified, stored and used and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and light requirements in designated use areas. The Tavern received a 97 and a 98 on its previous two inspections.
Nov. 24
Country House Restaurant, located at 9187 NC Highway 194 North in Lansing, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for insects and rodents present in area, a one-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment, food and non-food contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper backflow devices in plumbing and a one-point demerit for not maintaining and cleaning physical facilities. Country House Restaurant received a 92 and a 94 on its previous two inspections.
