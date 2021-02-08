The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
Jan. 19
Peoples Drug Store, located at 423 East Second Street in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for improper plumbing or backflow decides installed. Peoples Drug Store received a 97.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 22
The Tavern, located at 203 East First Street in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improperly used or stored wiping cloths.
88 Grocery & Cafe, located at 12750 NC Hwy 88 West in Creston, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement and a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness.
Jan. 25
Southern Scoops & Sandwiches, located at 215 Long Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper separation and protection of food and a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. Southern Scoops & Sandwiches received a 97 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 29
The Farmhouse Juice & Wellness Shop, located at 114 North Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unsupplied or inaccessible hand wishing sinks, a one-and-a-half point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness. The Farmhouse Juice & Wellness Shop received a 97.5 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
