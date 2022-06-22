The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
CJ’s Grocery, located at 9270 NC 194 in Lansing, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent inspection. The meat market received a one-point demerit for management and food and conditional employees displaying a lack of knowledge, responsibilities and reporting, a one-point demerit for improper identification, storage and use of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements in designated areas of use. CJ’s Grocery received a 95.50 and a 98.50 on its previous two inspections.
Craft Bistro, located at 8 Main Street in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for having no certified food protection manager on site, a one-point demerit for inaccessible hand-washing sinks and supplies, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper identification, storage and use of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for improper installation, maintenance and use of warewashing facilities. Craft Bistro received a 96 and a 96.50 on its previous two inspections.
Dollar Mart, located at 209 South Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for not meeting the required time as a public health control, a half-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, equipment and linens, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces cleaned properly and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities installed. Dollar Mart received a 93.50 and a 95 on its previous two inspections.
Monte D Rey, located at 1447 Mt. Jefferson Road Unit C in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces. Monte D Rey received a 95 and a 96 on its previous two inspections.
Osaka, located at 1400 Mt. Jefferson Road #5 in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a three-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper identification, storage and use of toxic substances, a one-point demerit for having unauthorized animals on site, a one-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces cleaned properly and a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities installed. Osaka received an 87 and a 90 on its previous two inspections.
Riverside Restaurant and Provisions, located at 7181 Railroad Grade Road in Todd, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for an improper consumer advisory provided for raw and undercooked foods, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities installed. Riverside Restaurant and Provisions received a 95 on its previous inspection.
Whistle Stop Cafe, located at 4969 NC Highway 88 West in Warrensville, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control and a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention during food preparation, storage and display. Whistle Stop Cafe received a 99.50 and a 98 on its previous two inspections.
