The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
April 21
Ashe County High School, located at 184 Campus Drive in West Jefferson, received a final score of 97.50 on its recent inspection. The school building received a 15 point demerit for having worn carpet along with damages and stains, missing coving on cinder blocks, water absorption on ceiling tiles in hallways, classrooms and conference rooms and damage present on floor tiles in restrooms and a 10 point demerit for having storage on floors in classrooms, offices and storage rooms. Ashe County High School received a 95 on its previous two inspections.
April 22
Ashe County Parks & Rec. Concession Stand, located at 626 Ashe Central School Road in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting drinking or tobacco use, a one-point demerit for improper identification, storage and use of toxic substances, a one-point demerit for having insects and rodents on site and a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness.
April 25
Ashe County Detention Center Kitchen, located at 140 Government Circle in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities installed. Ashe County Detention Center Kitchen received a 96.50 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
Pie on the Mountain, located at 9360 NC Highway 194 in Lansing, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.50 on its recent inspection. the restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-point demerit for a leak present under a sink. Pie on the Mountain received a 97 and a 98 on its previous two inspections.
