The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Nov. 16
88 Grocery & Cafe, located at 12750 NC Hwy. 88 West in Creston, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95 on its last inspection. The restaurant received a one point demerit for a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper protection and separation of food, a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for consumer advisory provided for raw/undercooked foods and a half-point demerit for improper installation, maintenance and cleaning of physical facilities. 88 Grocery and Cafe received a 98.50 on its previous inspection.
Nov. 17
Generations Ashe Assisted Living Kitchen, located at 182 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.50 on its last inspection. The institutional food service received and one-and-a-half point demerit for improper sanitization and cleaning of food-contact surfaces and a one point demerit for improper cooling methods used for adequate equipment temperature control. Generations Ashe Assisted Living Kitchen received a 97 on its previous two inspections.
