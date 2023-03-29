The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Backstreet Subs
Grade: A
Score: 97
The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for Utensils stored for use for catering in the past, were present in a location subject to dust and splash. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for not having chlorine test strips for new chemical dispensing unit. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for the hood over grill cook top not functioning.
Backstreet Subs had scores of 97 and 99 on the two previous inspections.
Craft Bistro
Grade: A
Score: 95.5
The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper hold holding temperatures. The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper date marking. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for no ANSI certified food protection manager on site. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for an unapproved thawing method used for frozen raw fish.
Craft Bistro had scores of 94 and 95 on the two previous inspections.
Plaza Del Sol
Grade: A
Score: 91.5
The restaurant received a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for not correctly separating packaged and unpackaged food. The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improperly cleaned and sanitized food-contact surfaces. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for the presence of insects/rodents.
Plaza Del Sol had scores of 92.5 and 90.5 on the two previous inspections.
The Log House Uptown
Grade: A
Score: 94.5
The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperature. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for maintenance and cleanliness of the physical facilities. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for not having the proper procedures/plan for responding to vomiting/diarrheal events. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper cooling method used. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for cleaning/repairs needed for equipment, food and non-food contact surfaces. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for toilet rooms not having self-closing doors. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for a broken lid on a grease container and the grease container sitting in the grass instead of on a concrete or asphalt surface.
The Log House Uptown had scores of 94.5 and 91.5 on the two previous inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.