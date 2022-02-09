Chanda Richardson
The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Feb. 2
Ashe County High School Cafeteria, located at 184 Campus Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The public school lunch cafeteria received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. Ashe County High School Cafeteria received a 99.50 and a 99 on its previous two inspections.
Westwood Elementary Cafeteria, located at 4083 US Highway 221 South in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99 on its recent inspection. The public school lunch cafeteria received a half-point demerit for improper use and storage of wiping cloths and a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces. Westwood Elementary Cafeteria received a 99 and a 98.50 on its previous two inspections.
Feb. 3
Hometown Diner, located at 401 S. Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96 on it recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper construction, supply and cleanliness of toilet facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements in designated areas. Hometown Diner received a 97 and a 96 on its previous two inspections.
Little Caesars, located at 1400 Mt. Jefferson Road Suite 4-B in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a half-point demerit for improper eating, drinking, tasting or tobacco use, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a three-point demerit for improper time as a public health control in regards to procedures and records. Little Caesars received a 97 and a 95 on its previous two inspections.
Wendys, located at 1380 Mt. Jefferson Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces clean and a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities installed. Wendys received a 95 and a 91.50 on its previous two inspections.
Feb. 4
New River Brewing Taproom & Eatery, located at 108 South Third Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improper washing and cleanliness of hands, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food surfaces, a half-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces clean and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. New River Brewing Taproom & Eatery received a 96 and a 96.50 on its previous two inspections.
