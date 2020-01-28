The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency.
Jan. 17
Dollar Mart, located at 209 South Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures. Dollar Mart received a 97 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Mike's Community Mart, located at 203 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 93. The food stand received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a three-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Mike's Community Mart received a 94 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.