The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency and public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year.
Oct. 20
Ashe Memorial Hospital Cafeteria, located at 200 Hospital Avenue in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Ashe Memorial Hospital Cafeteria received a 97 in each of its previous two inspections.
Bobby D’s Restaurant, located at 588 South Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Bobby D’s Restaurant received a 97.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Oct. 22
Dog Creek Trading Post, located at 5028 U.S. 221 North in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-point demerit for using unapproved equipment and a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing. Dog Creek Trading Post received a 95 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 23
Ashe County High School Cafeteria, located at 184 Campus Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The public school lunchroom received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. Ashe County High School Cafeteria received a 98.5 and a 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
Benge Gap 268, located at 1901 Park Vista Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improperly labeled toxic substances and a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils.
Hometown Diner, located at 401 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods.
Oct. 26
Oshu House, located at 920 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improperly washed hands and a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils. Oshu House received a 96 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 28
Bojangles’, loacated at 158 Northview Drive in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having hand towels at a handwash sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances and a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing. Bojangles’ received a 96 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Walmart Deli 3289, located at 1489 Mount Jefferson Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The food stand received a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles and a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Walmart Deli 3289 received a 97 in each of its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.