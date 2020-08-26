The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency and child care facilities are inspected two times per year.
Aug. 19
Copper Mine Grill, located at 7157 N.C. 88 East in Laurel Springs, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Copper Mine Grill received a 94.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 21
Osaka, located at 1400 Mt. Jefferson Road Unit #5 in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for for unclean food-contact surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for open dumpster doors, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Osaka received a 91 and a 85.5 in its previous two inspections.
