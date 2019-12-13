The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants are inspected four times per year, based on risk frequency and institutional food services are inspected four times per year.
Dec. 9
Ashe Assisted Living and Memory Care, located at 182 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97. The institutional food service facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used and a one-point demerit for equipment needing repair. Ashe Assisted Living and Memory Care received a 97.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Forest Ridge Kitchen, located at 151 Village Park Drive in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98.5. The institutional food service facility received a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit fro not meeting ventilation requirements. Forest Ridge Kitchen received a 98 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 10
Monte D Ray, located at 1447 Mt. Jefferson Road Unit C in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils. Monte D Ray received a 93 and a 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 11
Havana Cafe, located at 109 Backstreet in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-point demerit for improper time procedures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Havana Cafe received a 92 and a 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 12
Winner's Circle, located at 825 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for equipment needing repair, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation requirements. Winner's Circle received a 94.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
