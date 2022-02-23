The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Feb. 11
Generations Ashe Assisted Living Kitchen, located a 182 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.50 on its recent inspection. The industrial food service received a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of installed physical facilities. Generations Ashe Assisted Living Kitchen received a 97.50 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
Feb. 14
Copper Mine Grill, located at 7157 NC Highway 88 East in Laurel Springs, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having an on-site certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control and a half-point demerit for not keeping physical facilities properly maintained and cleaned. Copper Mine Grill received a 96 on its previous two inspections.
Hillbilly Grill, located at 601 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a three-point demerit for not keeping food properly separated and protected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for not keeping food-contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper use and storage of wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces cleaned and a half-point demerit for not keeping physical facilities maintained and cleaned. Hillbilly Grill received a 90 and a 91.50 on its previous two inspections.
Feb. 15
Ashe County Detention Center Kitchen, located at 140 Government Circle in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for not keeping food-contact surfaces properly cleaned and sanitized, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control. Ashe County Detention Center Kitchen received a 97 on its previous two inspections.
Village Inn Pizza Mountain Mobile, located at 432 East Second Street in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96 on its recent inspection. The mobile food stand received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site, a one-point demerit for improper supply and accessibility to hand washing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for not keeping food-contact surfaces properly cleaned and sanitized and a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness. Village Inn Pizza Mountain Mobile received a 99.50 on its previous two inspections.
