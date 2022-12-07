The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Mountain Hearts Pool, located at 200 Hospital Avenue in Jefferson, received a final score of 10 on its recent inspection. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for improper pH level requirement in regards to water quality, a two-point demerit for having loose handles on ladder, a two-point demerit for improper walking space in equipment room and not having proper ventilation in chemical closet and a two-point demerit for improper water temperature. Mountain Hearts Pool received a 14 and a 10 on its previous two inspections.
Mountain Hearts Spa, located at 200 Hospital Avenue in Jefferson, received a final score of 12 on its recent inspection. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for improper pH level requirement in regards to water quality, a four-point demerit for improper design in regards to walking space and damaged decks, a two-point demerit for improper walking space in equipment room and improper ventilation in chemical closet and a two-point demerit for improper water temperature. Mountain Hearts Spa received an eight and a 20 on its previous two inspections.
Wendy’s, located at 1380 Mt. Jefferson Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper supply and accessibility of hand-washing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and use of ware-washing facilities. Wendy’s received a 97 and a 95 on its previous two inspections.
