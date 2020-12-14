The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
Dec. 3
Corner Market, located at 1462 U.S. 221 North in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for improper precleaning and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Corner Market received a 96 in each of its previous two inspections.
Pizza Hut, located at 146 North View Drive in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for leaving a back door open, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Pizza Hut received a 96 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 4
Ashe Assisted Living and Memory Care, located at 182 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95.5. The institutional food service facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation requirements. Ashe Assisted living and Memory Care received a 95.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
