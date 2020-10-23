The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency.
Oct. 19
Hardee's 1502772, located at 799 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances and a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing system. Hardee's 1502772 received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
