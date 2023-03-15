The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Generations Ashe Assisted Living Kitchen, located at 182 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson received an “A” grade and a score of 98.5 in its recent inspection. The kitchen received a one-point demerit for contamination prevented during food preparation, storage and display and a half-point demerit for proper cooling methods used and adequate equipment for temperature control. Genereations Ashe Assisted Living Kitchen received previous scores of 98.5 and 99 on its two most recent inspections.
Subway, located at 1400 Mt. Jefferson Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a score of 98.5 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. Subway received previous scores of 97 and 94.5 on its two most recent inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.