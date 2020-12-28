The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
Dec. 14
Mountain View School Cafeteria, located at 2789 Hwy 16 and N.C. 221 North Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The public school lunch service received a one-point demerit for improper installation of plumbing and back flow devices, and a half-point demerit for the installation, cleaning and maintenance of physical facilities. The school cafeteria received a 98.5 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 17
Ashe Services for Aging Kitchen, located at 180 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half packaged and unpackaged food separation, packaging and segregation, a one-point demerit for the clean-ability of food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for the cleaning frequency of ware washing equipment. Plaza Del Sol received a 94.5 and a 92 in its previous two inspections. The Ashe Services for Aging Kitchen received a 98 in both of its previous two inspections.
Dec. 21
Speedway 7910, located at 328 Second Street in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for unclean food-contact services, a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper repair and adjustment of equipment and a half-point demerit for the installation, maintenance and cleaning of physical facilities. Speedway received a 94 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Starbucks at Ingles #82, located at 60 Ashemont Drive in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for improper disposal of sewage and waste water. Starbucks at Ingles #82 received a 98.5 in its previous inspection.
