The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Copper Mine Grill, located at 7157 NC Highway 88 East in Laurel Springs, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent health inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures for hot holding, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, equipments and linens and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Copper Mine Grill received a 97.50 and a 98 on its previous two inspections.
Country House Restaurant, located at 9187 NC Highway 194 North in Lansing, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91 on its recent health inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for having no certified protection manager on site, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for having mouse droppings on site, a one-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper cleaning of non-food contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper backflow devices installed and a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Country House Restaurant received a 91.50 and a 90.50 on its previous two inspections.
Ingles Deli 82, located at 60 Ashemont Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95 on its recent health inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper cleaning of non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Ingles Deli 82 received a 94.50 on its previous two inspections.
