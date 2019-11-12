The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on assigned risk frequency, lodgings are inspected once per year and adult day cares are inspected once per year.
Nov. 1
Generations Adult Day Health Center, located at 180 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received a final score of 8. The adult day care received a four-point demerit for needed kitchen maintenance and a four-point demerit for needed wall and ceiling repairs. Generations Adult Day Health Center received an 8 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 5
Osaka, located at 1400 Mt. Jefferson Road #5 in West Jefferson, received a "B" grade and a final score of 85.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a two-point demerit for live and dead cockroaches on the premises, a half-point demerit for improperly stored wiping clothes, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained food and non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unclean and unmaintained physical facilities. Osaka received a 92.5 and an 85 in its previous two inspections.
People's Drug Store, located at 423 East Second Street in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for an improperly used handwashing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. People's Drug Store received a 95.5 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 6
New River Inn, located at 264 Trading Post Road in Glendale Springs, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98. The lodging premises received a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. New River Inn received a 96 in its previous inspection.
