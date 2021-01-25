The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
Jan. 13
The Clubhouse/19th Hole Bar & Grill, located at 184 West Landing Drive in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score or 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half point demerit for unclean or unsanitized food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improper consumer advisory provided for raw or undercooked foods. The Clubhouse/19th Hole Bar & Grill received a 95.5 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 14
Blue Ridge Elementary School Cafeteria, located at 5778 NC-Highway 88 West in Warrensville, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Blue Ridge Elementary School Cafeteria received a 98.5 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
