The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants, meat markets and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency.
Oct. 2
Lansing Foods, located at 9270 N.C. 194 in Lansing, received an "A" grade and a final score 98.5. The meat market received a half-point demerit for improperly stored wiping cloths and a one-point demerit for improper plumbing. Lansing Foods received a 98 in its previous inspection.
Pie On The Mountain, located at 9360 N.C. 16 in Lansing, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces. Pie On The Mountain received a 96.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 7
Food Lion Deli 156, located at 733 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for open dumpster doors. Food Lion Deli 156 received a 98 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Meats 156, located at 733 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98.5. The meat market received a one-point demerit for an obstructed handsink and a half-point demerit for open dumpster doors. Food Lion Meats 156 received a 99 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Produce 156, located at 733 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 99.5. The food stand received a half-point demerit for open dumpster doors. Food Lion Produce 156 received a 99.5 in its previous inspection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.