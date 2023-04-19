The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Corner Market
1462 U.S. Highway 221 North, Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 96
The store received a 1.5-point demerit for improper cleaning of food-contact surfaces. Dried residues and ham pieces were present on the meat slicer after it had been cleaned. The store received a 1.5-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition of food items. A package of raw hot dogs were present in the reach in pizza prep unit past the allowed 7 days, deli meat dates were not carried over from the walk in cooler, containers of deli meat and cooked eggs were not date marked in the sandwich prep reach in cooler. The store received a half-point demerit for the cutting board in the sandwich prep area heavily scored and now difficult to clean. The store received a half-point demerit for the floor needing additional cleaning.
The Corner Market received scores of 94 and 95 on two previous inspections.
Domino’s #8942
789 East Main Street, Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 98
The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. Shredded mozzarella cheese registered between 43 degrees and 44 degrees at the onset of the inspection. Cheese refrigerator temperature was set too high and was adjusted during the inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for used dish aprons hanging at clean dish shelving.
This was Domino’s first inspection.
Food Lion #56 Deli
733 East Main Street, Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 99
The store received a one-point demerit for plumbing repairs needed. The hand sink faucet closest to the deli case has a constant drip from the faucet.
Food Lion #56 Deli received scores of 98.5 and 97 on two previous inspections.
Food Lion #56 Produce
733 East Main Street, Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 99.5
The store received a half-point demerit for facility repairs needed.
Food Lion #56 Produce received scores of 99 and 99 on two previous inspections.
Ingles #82 Produce
60 Ashemont Drive, West Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 96.5
The store received a 1.5-point demerit for improperly cleaned and sanitized food-contact surfaces. Bowls stored as clean on the shelf over the sink were present with residue on the food contact surfaces and were also stacked wet. Bowls were removed from shelving and placed into sink to be re-washed. The store received a half-point demerit for storing single-use items in cardboard boxes. The store received a half-point demerit for equipment, food and non-food contact surfaces needing repair or replaced. The store received a half-point demerit for peracetic acid test strips being expired. The store received a half-point demerit for the floors and walls needing to be more thoroughly cleaned to remove residue.
Ingles #82 Produce had scores of 96.5 and 95 on two previous inspections.
