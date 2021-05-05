The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
April 20
Hillbilly Grill, located at 601 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use as cups did not have lids and utensils were not properly cleaned, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods in regards to adequate equipment for temperature control and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements. Hillbilly Grill received a 94 and a 91 on its previous two inspections.
Ingles Produce 82, located at 60 Ashemont Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The food stand received a one-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use in regard to uncovered drinks, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for unapproved equipment, food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for maintenance of ware-washing facilities. Ingles Produce 82 received a 95 and a 94 on its previous two inspections.
April 26
Subway, located at 1400 Mt. Jefferson Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.50. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for no PIC present during time of inspection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements. Subway received a 96.50 and a 95.50 on its previous two inspections.
April 28
Winner’s Circle, located at 825 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use in regards to proper storage of employee belongings, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly identifying, storing and using toxic substances, a one-point demerit for improper use and storage of wiping cloths and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements. Winner’s Circle received a 93 on its previous two inspections.
