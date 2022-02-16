The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Feb. 7
Monte D Rey, located at 1447 Mt. Jefferson Road Unit C in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use in regards to personal storage, a one-point demerit for improper identification, storage and use of toxic substances, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control, a half-point demerit for improper use and storage of wiping cloths, a one-point demerit for improper storage of in-use utensils and a one-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, equipment and linens. Monte D. Rey received a 96 and a 92.50 on its previous two inspections.
Plaza Del Sol, located at 777 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site, a two-point demerit for having bare hand contact with foods, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention during food preparation, storage and display and a half-point demerit for not having physical facilities properly maintained and cleaned. Plaza Del Sol received a 94.50 and a 93 on its previous two inspections.
Feb. 8
Rodie’s Parkway Restaurant, located at 246 JW Luke Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use in regards to personal storage, a one-point demerit for improper supply and accessibility of hand washing sinks, a one-point demerit for improper design, use and construction of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper disposal of garbage and refuse, a one-point demerit for not having physical facilities properly installed, maintained and cleaned and a one-point demerit not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements in designated areas of use. Rodie’s Parkway Restaurant received a 94 and a 96 on its previous two inspections.
Feb. 9
Winner’s Circle, located at 825 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a two-point demerit for improper contamination prevention during food preparation, storage and display, a half-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, equipment and linens and a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces. Winner’s Circle received a 92.50 and a 92 on its previous two inspections.
Feb. 10
The Clubhouse/19th Hole Bar and Grill, located at 184 West Landing Drive in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improper installation, maintenance and use of ware-washing facilities. The Clubhouse/19th Hole Bar and Grill received a 97.50 on its previous two inspections.
The Log House Uptown, located at 117 Backstreet in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces clean, a half-point demerit for improper construction, supply and cleanliness of toilet facilities and a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities.
