The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Ashe County Detention Center Kitchen, located at 140 Government Circle in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Ashe County Detention Center Kitchen received a 99 and a 96.50 on its previous two inspections.
Ashe Outreach Kitchen, located at 11719 NC Highway 88 West in Creston, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for not preventing contamination during food preparation, storage and display, a half-point demerit for improper storage and use of single-use and single-service articles, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for improper back-flow devices. Ashe Outreach Kitchen received a 91.50 and a 94 on its previous two inspections.
Creston Superette, located at 12295 Highway 88 West in Creston, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control. Creston Superette received a 98.50 and a 96 on its previous two inspections.
Dog Creek Trading Post, located at 5028 US Highway 221 North in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control, a one-point demerit for having unauthorized animals on site and a half-point demerit for improper cleaning of non-food contact surfaces. Dog Creek Trading Post received a 95.50 and a 95 on its previous two inspections.
Plaze Del Sol, located at 777 East Main Street in Jefferson, received a “B” grade and a final score of 85 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a PIC who demonstrated knowledge and performed duties, a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site, a three-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a three-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for having roaches and flies on site, a one-point demerit for not preventing contamination during food preparation, storage and display, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and use of ware-washing facilities, a half-point demerit for improper disposal of garbage and refuse and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Plaza Del Sol received a 93.50 and a 92.50 on its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.