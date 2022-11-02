The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
El Trompo, located at 676 S Main Street in Jefferson, received a “B” grade and a final score of 88 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for having no PIC present who demonstrated knowledge and performed duties, a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site, a one-point demerit for improper supply and accessibility of hand washing sinks, a three-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for not keeping food-contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized properly, a one-point demerit for leaving door propped open during inspection, allowing the possibility of insects and rodents to enter the premises and having deceased insects and rodents on site, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces cleaned properly, a half-point demerit for not having hot water valve on and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. El Trompo received a 91 and a 90 on its previous two inspections.
Monte D Rey, located at 1447 Mt Jefferson Road Unit C in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods used, a one-point demerit for improperly preventing contamination during food preparation, storage and display, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Monte D Rey received a 94.50 and a 95 on its previous two inspections.
Oshu House, located at 920 S Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking and/or tobacco use, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for improper storage of in-use utensils. Oshu House received a 97.50 on its previous two inspections.
Westwood Elementary Cafeteria, located at 4083 US Highway 221 South, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The public school lunch cafeteria received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures. Westwood Elementary Cafeteria received a 99 on its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.