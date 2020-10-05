The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency and public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year.
Sept. 21
Ingles Deli 82, located at 60 Ashemont Drive in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Ingles Deli 82 received a 94.5 and a 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 22
Havana Cafe, located at 109 Backstreet in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hand contact with food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper time recording, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used and a half-point demerit for improperly stored wiping cloths. Havana Cafe received a 96.5 in its previous inspection.
Sept. 25
Ashe County Detention Center Kitchen, located at 140 Government Circle in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improperly stored wiping cloths and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Ashe County Detention Center Kitchen received a 96 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Blue Ridge Elementary Cafeteria, located at 5778 N.C. 88 West in Warrensville, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98.5. The public school lunchroom received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces. Blue Ridge Elementary Cafeteria received a 99 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 29
High Country Commercial Kitchen, located at 626 Ashe Central School Road in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97.5. The food stand received a one-point demerit for not hot enough water, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. High Country Commercial Kitchen received a 98 in its previous inspection.
