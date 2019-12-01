The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants are inspected four times per year, based on risk frequency and lodging facilities are inspected once per year
Nov. 21
Park Vista Inn, located at 1907 Park Vista Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging facility received a two-point demerit for furnishings needing repair. Park Vista Inn received a 97 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 27
Whistle Stop Cafe, located at 4969 Highway 88 East in Warrensville, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unapproved equipment. Whistle Stop Cafe received a 98 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.