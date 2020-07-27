The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency.
July 24
The Log House Uptown located at 117 Backstreet in West Jefferson received an "A" grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-point demerit for improperly stored disinfectant, a one-point demerit for gaps and holes present around the water heater, a one-point demerit for a torn gasket on the door of a freezer, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for the women's restroom door not being self-closing, a one-point demerit for the grease collection container being located on the grass versus a concrete pad or asphalt, a one-point demerit for areas of unsmooth walls and floor damage in the kitchen and loose ceiling tiles in the dining room and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. The Log House Uptown restaurant received a 90.5 and a 90 in its previous two inspections.
