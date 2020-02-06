The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected four times per year, based on risk frequency.
Jan. 31
High Country Seafood, located at 215 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for not meeting ventilation requirements. High Country Seafood received a 97 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Starbucks at Ingles 82, located at 60 Ashemont Drive in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not following timing procedures and a half-point demerit for employee cleanliness. This was Starbucks at Ingles 82's first inspection.
