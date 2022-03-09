The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Feb. 25
Oshu House, located at 920 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.50 on its recent health inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a one-point demerit for improper identification, storage and use of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper storage of in-use utensils and a half-point demerit for improper construction, use and design of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces. Oshu House received a 97.50 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
Feb. 28
Slice WJ, located at 111A North Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improper disposal of garbage and refuse. Slice WJ received a 98.50 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
March 2
Country House Restaurant, located at 9187 NC Highway 194 North in Lansing, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91 on its recent health inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for not keeping food-contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for not using approved thawing methods, a one-point demerit for having unauthorized animals present, a one-point demerit for improper construction, design and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper backflow devices and a one-point demerit for not keeping physical facilities maintained and cleaned. Country House Restaurant received a 94.50 and a 92 on its previous two inspections.
