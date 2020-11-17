The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency.
Nov. 6
The Log House Uptown, located at 117 Backstreet in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score 0f 90.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a two-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained restrooms, a one-point demerit for an improperly located grease collection container, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a one-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. The Log House Uptown received a 92.5 and a 90.5 in its previous two inspections.
