The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
March 4
Ingles Produce 82, located at 60 Ashemont Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95 on its recent health inspection. The food stand received a one-point demerit for not having supplied or accessible hand washing sinks, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control, a one-point demerit for not properly preventing contamination during food preparation, storage and display, a half-point demerit for improper use and storage of wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces cleaned properly and a half-point demerit for improper installation, maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Ingles Produce received a 95 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
Pizza Hut, located at 146 North View Drive in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unauthorized animals on site, a one-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces cleaned properly, a one-point demerit for improper back-flow devices in installed plumbing, a half-point demerit for improper construction, supply and cleanliness of toilet facilities, a one-point demerit for improper installation, maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements in designated areas of use. Pizza Hut received a 95.50 and a 96 on its previous two inspections.
March 7
Mountain Hearts Pool, located at 200 Hospital Avenue in Jefferson, received a final score of 14 on its recent inspection. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for not having daily written records of water quality and a test kit kept on site, a four-point demerit for improper cleanliness of pool walls and floor, a four-point demerit for not having a proper fence or barrier with self-closing, self-latching gates and a two-point demerit for not keeping equipment and chemicals in a dry, well-ventilated enclosure. Mountain Hearts Pool received a 10 and an 18 on its previous two inspections.
Mountain Hearts Spa, located at 200 Hospital Avenue in Jefferson, received a final score of 20 on its recent inspection. The year-round spa received a four-point demerit for not having daily written records of water quality and a test kit kept on site, a six-point demerit for improper pool maintenance in regards to keeping the main drain covers secured and in good repair with no suction hazard, a four-point demerit for improper cleanliness of pool walls and floor, a four-point demerit for not keeping decks unobstructed, properly drained and free of trip hazards and a two-point demerit for not keeping equipment and chemicals in a dry, well-ventilated enclosure. Mountain Hearts Spa received an 18 and a 14 on its previous two inspections.
March 8
McDonald’s, located at 11 Ashemont Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleanliness and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper storage, dryness and handling of utensils, equipment and linens, a half-point demerit for improper storage and use of single-use and single-serve articles, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for not properly disposing garbage and refuse. McDonald’s received a 96.50 and a 95 on its previous two inspections.
Whistle Stop Cafe, located at 4969 NC Highway 88 West in Warrensville, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper use and storage of wiping cloths. Whistle Stop Cafe received a 98 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
