The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Craft Bistro, located at 8 Main Street in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for having no certified food protection manager on site, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a one-point demerit for improper storage and use of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and use of ware washing facilities. Craft Bistro received a 94.50 and a 96 on its previous two inspections.
Cruisers American Grill, located at 658 S Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for having no certified food protection manager on site, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control. Cruisers American Grill received a 98 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
Dollar Mart, located at 209 S Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper procedures and records used in food preparation and holding, a one-point demerit for improper storage and use of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces cleaned properly and a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Dollar Mart received a 93 and a 93.50 on its previous two inspections.
Freeborne’s Lodge, located at 14300 NC Highway 18 South in Laurel Springs, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96 on its recent inspection. The lodge received a two-point demerit for having gaps in hand-sinks, separating caulk in shower walls and worn toilet seats and a two-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Freeborne’s Lodge received a 95 on its previous two inspections.
O’s Thai Express, located at 19 East Ashe Street, Suite F in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a PIC present who demonstrated knowledge and performed duties, a one-point demerit for having no certified food protection manager on site and a one-point demerit for having outer openings that can allow insects and rodents on site. O’s Thai Express received a 96.50 on its previous inspection.
Ridgecrest II, located at 421 Ridgecrest Avenue in West Jefferson, received a final score of 9 on its recent inspection. The residential care establishment received a two-point demerit for storing bottled waters and several boxes of canned food on floor, a four-point demerit for having damaged areas inside kitchen cabinets, shelves and drawers, a two-point demerit for having damage on tables, stands, blinds and sofas and a one-point demerit for not keeping walls and ceilings in good repair properly. Ridgecrest II received an 11 and a 12 on its previous two inspections.
The Log House Uptown, located at 117 Backstreet in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for having mouse droppings in storage room, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces cleaned properly, a half-point demerit for improper construction, supply and cleanliness of toilet facilities, a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements in designated areas of use. The Log House Uptown received a 91.50 and a 92.50 on its previous two inspections.
Thomas Street Group Home, located at 348 Thomas Street in Jefferson, received a final score of 13 on its recent inspection. The residential care establishment received a five-point demerit for not storing all food above floor and using unapproved thawing methods for food, a four-point demerit for not keeping utensils and equipment in good repair in kitchen area, a one-point demerit for having damaged walls and baseboards in high traffic areas and a three-point demerit for not having windows and fixtures in good repair. Thomas Street Group Home received an 8 and a 7 on its previous two inspections.
Village Inn Pizza, located at 432 East Second Street in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a PIC present who demonstrated knowledge and performed duties, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Village Inn Pizza received a 93.50 and a 94 on its previous two inspections.
