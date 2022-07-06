The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Kristin’s Hook’d on Smoke, located at 7411 Highway 194 North in Lansing, received final score of 98 on its recent inspection. The mobile food establishment received a one-point demerit for having no screen or fly fan on site, a half-point demerit for improper storage and use of single-use and single-serve articles and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Kristin’s Hook’d on Smoke received a 97.50 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
River House Inn, located at 1896 Old Field Creek Road in Grassy Creek, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96 on is recent inspection. The lodge received a two-point demerit for minor stains on chair cushions and bed spreads and a two-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. River House Inn received a 95 and a 93 on its previous two inspections.
River House Restaurant, located at 1896 Old Field Creek Road in Grassy Creek, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. River House Restaurant received a 92 and a 90.50 on its previous two inspections.
Westwood Elementary School, located at 4083 US Highway 221 South in West Jefferson, received a final score of 98 on its recent inspection. The school building received a twenty-point demerit for missing/dysfunctional light ballasts, damaged window blinds and dust and cobwebs present on window stools. Westwood Elementary School received a 98.50 on its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.