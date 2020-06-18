The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and mobile food facilities are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, lodging facilities are inspected once per year and year-round swimming pools are inspected twice per year.
June 11
Blackjacks Pub and Grill, located at 18 North Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a two-point demerit for improper contamination prevention during food preparation, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Blackjacks Pub and Grill received a 95 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
June 12
Days Inn Mount Jefferson, located at 829 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 94.5. The lodging facility received a one-point demerit for under-supplied handwashing sinks, a one-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements, a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improperly labeled linens. Days Inn Mount Jefferson received a 94.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Jefferson Landing Pool, located at 332 East Landing Drive in Jefferson, received 20 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for needed pool maintenance, a four-point demerit for damaged fencing, a four-point demerit for needed deck maintenance, a four-point demerit for not having a spare basket pump, a two-point demerit for a leaky chlorinator and a two-point demerit for water in restrooms being too hot.
Pizza Hut, located at 146 North View Drive in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having supplied towels at a hand sink, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils,a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper plumbing and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation requirements. Pizza Hut received a 95.5 in its previous inspection.
June 13
Boondocks Brewing Catering Unit 1, located at 108 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received a final score of 98.5. The mobile food facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures for hot holding. This was Boondocks Brewing Catering Unit 1's first inspection.
June 16
Plaza Del Sol, located at 777 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Plaza Del Sol received a 92 and a 83.5 in its previous two inspections.
June 17
Havana Cafe, located at 109 Backstreet in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods. Havana Cafe received a 92 and a 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
