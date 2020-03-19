The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year.
March 12
Mountain Hearts Pool, located at 200 Hospital Avenue in Jefferson, received 18 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for high pH, a four-point demerit for pool maintenance, a four-point demerit for deck damage, a four-point demerit for a burned out light fixture and a two-point demerit for equipment room violations. Mountain Hearts Pool received 10 and 8 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Mountain Hearts Spa, located at 200 Hospital Avenue in Jefferson, received 14 demerit points. The year-round spa received a four-point demerit for high pH, a four-point demerit for pool maintenance, a four-point demerit for deck damage and a two-point demerit for equipment room violations. Mountain Hearts Spa received 10 and 12 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
