The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Mikes Community Mart
203 Beaver Creek School Road, West Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 93
Mike’s Community Mart received a 1.5-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures. Three corn dogs were present in hot holding unit registering below 135 degrees. The store received a 1.5-point demerit for improper date marking. No date marking was present on containers of food present in the prep cooler. The store received a one-point demerit for no ANSI certified food protection manager on site. The store received a one-point demerit for toxic substances being improperly identified, stored and used. A spray bottle containing a concentrated amount of sanitizer registering over 500 ppm, which is too strong, and it was incorrectly labeled in the chemical storage area. The store received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco usage. A drink can was open and next to food for the establishment in the reach in cooler. The store received a half-point demerit for wet wiping cloths hanging on hand sink splash guards. The store received a half-point demerit for not having test strips for quaternary sanitizer or bleach available in the establishment. The store received a half-point demerit for general cleanliness and maintenance of the physical facilities.
Mike’s Community Mart had scores of 96.5 and 96 on the two previous inspections.
Southern Scoops & Sandwiches
215 Long Street, Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 98
The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper date marking. One container of raw hot dogs was past the date in the walk in cooler. Person in charge stated that the hot dogs were recently thawed and that the date was not correct. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for food being prepared by personnel not wearing effective hair restraints.
Southern Scoops & Sandwiches had scores of 97 and 98 on two previous inspections.
Speedway #7910
328 Second Street, West Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 93.5
The store received a one-point demerit for no ANSI Certified Food Protection Manager on site. The store received a one-point demerit for the handsink being piled with boxes and difficult to get to. The store received a one-point demerit for an outdoor storage building having multiple holes and openings in front doors and needing to remove dead insects from light fixtures including light fixtures in beverage/food service areas. The store received a one-point demerit for having the lids and doors of the outside dumpster open. The store received a one-point demerit for cleaning and maintaining physical facilities. The store received a half-point demerit for improper storage of single-use articles. The store received a half-point demerit for needing to replace or repair equipment on food and non-contact food surfaces. The store received a half-point demerit for not having any forms of lighting in storage building.
Speedway #7910 had scores of 92 and 93.5 on two previous inspections.
