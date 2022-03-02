The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Feb. 16
Generations Ashe Kitchen, located at 180 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and use of ware-washing facilities. Generations Ashe Kitchen received a 97 on its previous two inspections.
High Country Seafood, located at 215 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. High Country Seafood received a 97.50 and a 96.50 on its previous two inspections.
The Tavern, located at 203 East First Street in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not keeping hands clean and properly washed and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for not keeping food-contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized. The Tavern received a 97 on its previous two inspections.
Feb. 21
Mountain View School Cafeteria, located at 2789 Highway 16 North in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The public school lunch cafeteria received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. Mountain View School Cafeteria received a 99.50 and a 98.50 on its previous two inspections.
Speedway 7910, located at 328 Second Street in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on-site, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for not keeping food-contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized properly, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for having unauthorized animals present, a half-point demerit for improper storage and use of single-use and single-serve articles, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper construction, supply and cleanliness of toilet facilities. Speedway received a 94 on its previous two inspections.
Feb. 23
Black Jacks Pub and Grill, located at 18 North Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for improper cleanliness and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and use of ware-washing facilities and a half-point demerit for not keeping physical facilities maintained and cleaned. Black Jacks Pub and Grill received a 93 and a 94 on its previous two inspections.
Feb. 24
People’s Drug Store, located at 423 East Second Street in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. People’s Drug Store received a 97 and a 98 on its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.