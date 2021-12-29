The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Dec. 13
Boondocks, located at 108 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper sanitization and cleanliness of food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in regards to adequate equipment for temperature control, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment, food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements in designated areas of use. Boondocks received a 94 and a 94.50 on its previous two inspections.
Dec. 17
La Olla Mexican Kitchen, located at 419 East Main Street, Unit 1 in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper supply and accessibility of hand washing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food not being properly separated and protected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for thermometers being improperly provided and inaccurate.
Park Vista Restaurant & Bar, located at 1901 Park Vista Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for food being improperly separated and protected, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in regards to adequate equipment for temperature control and a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness. Park Vista received a 96 on its previous inspection.
