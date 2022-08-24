The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Days Inn Mount Jefferson, located at 829 E Main Street in Jefferson, received a “B” grade and a final score of 87.50 on its recent inspection. The lodging establishment received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for having a leaking ice machine that has microbial growth present, a one-point demerit for improper accessibility and supply of hand washing sinks, a two-point demerit for a leak in plumbing pipes in basement under sub-flooring, a two-point demerit for not having furnishings clean and in good repair, a four-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities in regards to chipping paint, mildew, dust buildup and debris and a two-point demerit for not having linens cleaned and in good repair. Days Inn Mount Jefferson received a 93.50 and a 95 on its previous two inspections.
El Trompo, located at 676 Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a PIC who demonstrated knowledge or performed duties, a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a three-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for not preventing contamination during food preparation, storage and display, a half-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, equipments and linens, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. El Trompo received a 90 and a 92.50 on its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Produce, located at 733 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a half-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces cleaned properly and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Food Lion produce received a 99 and a 99.50 on its previous two inspections.
Hillbilly Grill, located at 601 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site, a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, equipment and linens, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces cleaned properly and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Hillbilly Grill received a 92 and a 90.50 on its previous two inspections.
Holiday Inn Express Pool, located at 203 Hampton Place Court in West Jefferson, received a final score of 16 on its previous inspection. The year-round swimming pool received a six-point demerit for not having installation instructions or forms present in new equalizer lines, a four-point demerit for having a chlorine feeder that does not meet NSF standards, a four-point demerit for not having a flow meter installed and a two-point demerit for incomplete labeling of exposed piping. Holiday Inn Express Pool received a 4 and an 8 on its previous two inspections.
Hometown Diner, located at 401 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a half-point demerit for inaccurate thermometers, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper disposal of garbage and refuse. Hometown Diner received a 96 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
KFC and Taco Bell, located at 51 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces cleaned properly and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. KFC and Taco Bell received a 96.50 on its previous two inspections.
Mike’s Community Mart, located at 203 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper identification, storage and use of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper installation, maintenance and use of ware-washing facilities and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Mike’s Community Mart received a 96 on its previous two inspections.
Miller’s Country Store, located at 2144 NC Highway 88 in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper time as a public health control in regards to procedures and records and a half-point demerit for improper disposal of garbage and refuse. Miller’s Country Store received a 96 on its previous inspection.
Mt. Jefferson CDC, located at 626 Ashe Central School Road Unit 1 in Jefferson, received a final score of 8 on its recent inspection. The child care facility received a four-point demerit for improper maintenance and supply of hot water, a two-point demerit for unapproved storage in toilet rooms and a two-point demerit for not having premises cleaned and drained properly. Mt. Jefferson CDC received a 6 and a 16 on its previous two inspections.
