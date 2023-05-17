The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Ashe County High School Cafeteria
184 Campus Drive, West Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 98.5
The cafeteria received a 1-point demerit for rodent dropping present. Inspection noted a few dried mouse droppings in corners of dry storage room. Remove all droppings and continue to work with pest control operator to evaluate any new activity. Replace door sweep to back door where daylight can be seen in several areas when standing inside. The cafeteria received a half-point demerit for needing to clean heating/air conditioning units in the kitchen. Inspection noted some dust buildup on larger vents and long vents on these units. Clean ceiling tiles in dish room where dust has accumulated from ventilation.
The Ashe County High School Cafeteria received scores of 98.5 and 98 on two previous inspections.
Ashe Outreach Kitchen
11719 N.C. Highway 88, Creston
Grade: A
Score: 96
The kitchen received a 1.5-point demerit for improperly separated food. One large tray of thawing raw chicken was present in the walk in cooler beside a fully cooked turkey chub. The kitchen received a 1.5-point demerit for improper date marking. Deli turkey was present in the refrigerator past the allowed seven day limit. A bag of hash browns, a container of pintos, and a container of cooked rice was present in the reach in with no date mark. The kitchen received a half-point demerit for needing better cleaning of non-food contact surfaces. The kitchen received a half-point demerit for damaged utensils, rusted shelves in refrigeration unit, worn down cutting boards, rusted microwave door and a broken grate in the walk-in cooler.
Ashe Outreach Kitchen received scores of 97.5 and 95 on two previous inspections.
Coffee House 903
21 Beaver Creek School Road, West Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 93.5
The restaurant received a 2-point demerit for improper hand washing. Hands must be washed in between glove changes when moving from handling raw meats and shell eggs to handling clean plates/utensils or ready to eat foods. During the inspection, observed cookline staff changing gloves after breaking shell eggs and handling raw hamburger, but not washing hands before grabbing clean plates and working at prep cooler. Dishwashing staff must also wash hands in between loading dirty dishes, before handling clean dishes. This was a repeat violation. The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. The restaurant received a 1,5-point demerit for improper date marking. Hotdogs in one door cooler were dated as opened April 21 to be discarded April 27. Livermush in bottom of prep cooler was dated as April 29 — May 5. Bologna in bottom of prep cooler was not datemarked. Opened bag of diced ham was not datemarked. The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for the time not being marked on a flat of shell eggs nor marked on a pan of cooked sausage patties. Using time as a public health control requires that when product is cooked (i.e. sausage) or when pulled from refrigeration at 41 degrees or less, then the four-hour time it is to be discarded must be recorded.
Coffee House 903 received scores of 95.5 and 90 on two previous inspections.
Creston Superette
12295 Highway 88, Creston
Grade: A
Score: 96
The store received a 1.5-point demerit for kitchen employees forgetting to mark food including chicken sandwiches and hot dogs with a discard time, but corrected during the inspection by adding the time not to exceed four hours from preparation. The store received a 1-point demerit for no ANSI Certified Food Protection Manager Certification on site. The store received a 1-point demerit for the hand sink being out of soap at the onset of the inspection. The store received a half-point demerit for repairs and cleaning needed on physical facilities.
Creston Superette received scores of 97 and 98.5 on two previous inspections.
Generations Ashe Assisted Living kitchen
182 Chattyrob Lane, West Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 97.5
The kitchen received a 1.5-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures. Pureed roast beef in glass door warmer measured 98 degrees. If glass door warmer does not maintain temps. at 135 degrees or above, using the steam table or other means of maintaining 135 degrees or above is required. The kitchen received a 1-point demerit for improper cooling methods used. White gravy and apples were cooling in plastic containers with lids tightly in place. Temperatures measured 68 degrees and 49 degrees. Leave cooling foods loosely covered or uncovered during the cooling period until they reach 41 degrees or less.
Generations Ashe Assisted Living kitchen received scores of 98.5 and 98.5 on two previous inspections.
Holiday Inn Express
203 Hampton Place, West Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 95
The hotel received a 2-point demerit for hairs being seen on sheets in a few rooms, but multiple hairs were present on sheets in a room (second floor) that had been cleaned and was available. The hotel received a 1.5-point demerit for clean linens being stored in containers labeled for dirty linens only in the laundry room. The hotel received a 1.5-point demerit for significant buildup on chute of ice machines on the second and third floors.
Holiday Inn Express received scores of 96.5 and 96.5 on two previous inspections.
Thong Summit Thai & Sushi Restaurant
401 South Jefferson Avenue, West Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 95
The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper food separation. The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. All temperature controlled foods should be at 41 degrees or less. Sushi display case was holding ambient air temperature of 55 degrees at the beginning of the inspection with cooked shrimp, tuna, crab sticks, and eel stored in unit. The restaurant received a 1-point demerit for a handwashing sink needing repair. Hot water was turned off on bottom section of handwashing sink. When hot water is turned on, it does not turn off unless manually turned off below sink.The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper storage of wet wiping cloths. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods.
This was the first inspection for Thong Summit Thai & Sushi Restaurant.
Westwood Elementary School Cafeteria
4083 U.S. Highway 221, West Jefferson.
Grade: A
Score: 99.5
The cafeteria received a half-point demerit for rust that has formed on some wire shelving in walk in cooler.
The Westwood Elementary School Cafeteria received scores of 98.5 and 98.5 on two previous inspections.
