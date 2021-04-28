The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
April 16
Freeborne’s Lodge, located at 14300 NC Highway 18 South in Laurel Springs, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The lodge received a one-point demerit for missing toilet tissue, lack of supply of hand washing sinks and inaccessibility, a two-point demerit for unclean furnishings in poor repair and a two-point improper maintenance and installation of physical facilities. Freeborne’s Lodge received a 95 and a 96 on its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.