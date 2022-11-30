The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Hillbilly Grill, located at 601 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking and/or tobacco use, a two-point demerit for improper washing and cleaning of hands, a three-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Hillbilly Grill received a 92 on its previous two inspections.
KFC and Taco Bell, located at 51 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper cleaning of non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. KFC and Taco Bell received a 96.50 on its previous two inspections.
River House Restaurant, located at 1896 Old Field Creek Road in Grassy Creek, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. River House Restaurant received a 94.50 and a 95 on its previous two inspections.
Smoky Mountain Barbecue, located at 1008 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Smoky Mountain Barbecue received a 95 on its previous two inspections.
Subway at Walmart, located at 1489 Mt. Jefferson Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a PIC present who demonstrated knowledge and performed duties, a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site, a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking and/or tobacco use, a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and use of ware-washing facilities, a half-point demerit for inadequate hot and cold water pressure, a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements in designated areas of use. Subway at Walmart received a 96.50 and a 94 on its previous two inspections.
