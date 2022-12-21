The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Craft Bistro, located at 8 Main Street in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for having no certified food protection manager on site, a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. Craft Bistro received a 95 and a 94.50 on its previous two inspections.
Havana Cafe, located at 109 Backstreet in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for improper identification, storage and use of toxic substances. Havana Cafe received a 95 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
Historical Glendale Springs Inn, located at 7414 NC Highway 16 in Glendale Springs, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The lodge received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper handling and storage of linens.
McDonalds, located at 11 Ashemont Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper cleaning of non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. McDonalds received a 96.50 on its previous two inspections.
Riverside Restaurant and Provisions, located at 7181 Railroad Grade Road in Todd, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for having a hole in screen mesh on back door, allowing for the possibility of insects and rodents on site, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improper storage and use of single-use and single-service articles and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Riverside Restaurant and Provisions received a 94.50 and a 95 on its previous two inspections.
