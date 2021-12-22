The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Dec. 8
Backstreet Subs, located at 209 Backstreet in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper use and storage of wiping cloths and a half-point demerit for improperly drying utensils. Backstreet Subs received a 97 and a 96.50 on its previous two inspections.
El Trompo, located at 676 S. Main St. in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for PIC not demonstrating knowledge of or performing duties, a one-point demerit for not having a Certified Food Protection Manager on duty, a half-point demerit for having open drink containers in food preparation areas, a one-point demerit for live insects on tape in the premises, one-point demerit for improper storage of utensils, one-point demerit for improper design, use and construction of food and non-food contact surfaces, one-point demerit for non-food contact surfaces being improperly cleaned, half-point demerit for improper maintenance, installation and cleanliness of physical facilities and a half-point for failure to meet light and ventilation requirements in designated areas. El Trompo received a 93 and a 94 on its previous inspections.
Dec. 10
Home Slice, located at 111A N. Jefferson St. in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one and one-half point demerit for improper disposition of dated food items. Home Slice received a 97 and a 98.5 on its previous inspections.
